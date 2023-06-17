McFarland holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new community garden and trail

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The City of McFarland held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to celebrate the completion of the city's new Community Garden and Trail.

McFarland officials say it's all part of improving the environment for the community and making sure McFarland is built to last.

"What we're trying to do is we're trying to make sure the City of McFarland is sustainable, and sustainable in the long run, and make sure we're providing the proper infrastructure and the proper recreational facilities for our community," said McFarland City Manager Kenny Williams. "This is just a little part of that."

Funding for the project came from Caltrans' Clean California Local Grant Program which provides funds for municipalities in California to beautify and improve their local infrastructure.