McFarland Police Department holding "Coffee with a Cop" on Tuesday, February 6

7:59 AM, Feb 5, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The McFarland Police Department is holding "Coffee with a Cop" on Tuesday, February 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the McDonald's Restaurant located on 101 West Sherwood Avenue in McFarland.

Everyone is invited to enjoy a cup of coffee with the McFarland Police Department.

