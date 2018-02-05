McFarland Police Department holding "Coffee with a Cop" on Tuesday, February 6

Haze
HI: 76°
LO: 51°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The McFarland Police Department is holding "Coffee with a Cop" on Tuesday, February 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the McDonald's Restaurant located on 101 West Sherwood Avenue in McFarland.
Everyone is invited to enjoy a cup of coffee with the McFarland Police Department.
Bakersfield College is headed to the Arvin community, and individuals are invited to learn about the new construction Monday night.
The Alzheimer's Foundation of America awarded a $5,000 respite care grant to the Alzheimer's Disease Association of Kern…
Work on the eastbound Westside Parkway bridge across the river will require nighttime ramp closures, Monday, February 5 through Thursday,…