McFarland Police Department K-9 dies one-year after retiring

MCFARLAND, Calif. - On Thursday McFarland Police took to their Facebook page to announce that retired K-9 Ringo died earlier this week.

According to McFarland PD, Ringo died on Wednesday.

Ringo retired from MPD in January of 2017 after serving over six years with the department.

He served as a dual-purpose patrol dog locating narcotics, evidence, juveniles and assisted with the apprehension of suspects.

Ringo was used during situations when it was otherwise unsafe for officers and posed a significant risk to them.

Ringo spent his retirement years with his family and handler Sergeant Jerrod Place.

On their Facebook page, McFarland PD wrote "We would like to thank Ringo for all his service and much dedication to the MPD and citizens of McFarland. Rest easy Ringo, we will take it from here."