McFarland Police to host town hall on Tuesday

12:59 PM, Mar 13, 2018
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The McFarland Police Department is hosting a town hall meeting at the Veterans Community Center starting at 6 p.m.

Residents are invited to go for a chance to talk to their police department about any concerns they have.

The meeting will go until 7 p.m. and refreshments will be offered as well.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News