McFarland teacher dies in classroom

A McFarland High School teacher and basketball coach died suddenly at school on Monday.

According to a statement released by the McFarland Unified School District, Fernando Alaniz died during a prep class. No students were present at the time. School staff attempted to render aid until medical professionals arrived on the scene. However, he died "a short time later."

"We suffered the tragic loss of a beloved teacher, colleague, coach, and community member at McFarland High School. Mr. Fernando Alaniz impacted so many lives in and out of the classroom," said the statement. "Our focus is supporting Mr. Alaniz’s students, student-athletes and colleagues during this difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr. Alaniz’s family."

A cause has not been determined at this time.

"We have additional counselors and mental health personnel on the campus to assist students and staff," continued the statement. "We encourage students and staff that need help to talk to the counselors."