BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students and staff at McKinley Elementary School got up and out a bit earlier on Friday for a walking school bus event. 23ABC's Ava Kershner was live at the school and explained the goal of the event.

Mckinley Elementary Walk to School Event

Mckinley Elementary Walk to School Event

Mckinley Elementary Walk to School Event

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: