BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you don't feel like heading out of town, but still want to do something with the family we've got a few things for you to check out this weekend.

If you want to cool off, consider heading over to McMurtrey for the family night swim event. The city's recreation and parks department announced the return of the night swim, which will be on July 23 and July 30.

McMurtrey will be open from six to nine p.m. and cost $4 per person or $13 for a group of four.