Meadows Field holds emergency training exercise with local first responders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - An emergency response that many hope never happens played out at Meadows Field in Bakersfield Wednesday; the good news it was all make-believe.

The Kern County Fire Department says they were just one of several local agencies to respond to a training scenario at the airfield in preparation for potential disasters and large-scale emergencies. Wednesday's simulation was held in case there is ever a plane that catches fire.

Officials with KCFD say the drill was held to maintain the airport's Commercial Flight Certificate, which allows Meadows Field to have flights come and go.

Aside from the simulated aircraft fire, KCFD says there was a separate active shooter drill. About 60 actors from California State University, Bakersfield played the role of patients injured. The students are all attending the university's school for emergency response education.