Meadows Field to receive more than $1.5 million in federal funding for upgrade projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Meadows Field Airport to receive more than $1.5 million in federal funding for upgrade projects at the airport, according the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

The total funding for Meadows Field is estimated at $1,538,361.

The funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law can be used to make improvements to runways and taxiways and for safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. This is first of five annual rounds of funding California will receive, according to the FAA.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world. With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

An estimated $294.6 million in funding will be made available to California’s California airports.

Some of the other airports receiving funding include:

Los Angeles International Airport: $79,278,162

Bob Hope Airport in Burbank: $7,956,710

John Wayne/Orange County Airport in Santa Ana: $11,573,206

Long Beach Airport (Daugherty Field) in Long Beach: $6,121,584

Ontario International Airport in Ontario: $9,684,906

San Luis County Regional Airport in San Luis Obispo: $2,346,936