Measures in place to help Kern County students stay safe this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students across Kern County will be heading back to school this week, the majority of which will be back in person.

The county superintendent of schools posted a list on Facebook of the measures being put in place to help children stay safe this year.

Masks are required by children and school employees.

Regular hand washing will be promoted throughout schools.

Each school will also have a COVID coordinator who will work with the local health department to notify parents and staff who came in close contact with someone who tested positive.

They also encourage students to stay at home if they are feeling sick.