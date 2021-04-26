Mechanic's Bank announces Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular, happening Nov. 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Mechanics Bank Theater announced the event of the season, the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular happening Nov. 14.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 30. Ticket prices range from $35 to $85 and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is an all-new production featuring some of the greatest holiday songs of all time performed with the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge-of-your-seat circus experience.

Create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular.

Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, for more information.