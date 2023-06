BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Media Music Jam was a big hit at Buck Owen's Crystal Palace.

23ABC's Bryan Gallo, Veronica Morley, Ava Kershner, Mike Hart, and KERO alum Kallyn Hobmann were among the 30 local media types raising money for local cancer patients through the CBCC Foundation and Kern County Cancer Fund.

Group performances, conga lines, and a live auction for a custom designed, and autographed Korn guitar.

The event raised over $91,000.