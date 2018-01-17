Medical Board of California saw rise in complaints; taking disciplinary action

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Medical Board of California saw a rise in complaints, and are now taking disciplinary action.

After several of the complaints were made against physicians and surgeons in California the took action against them.

They have seen a large increase in the past two years.

The Board’s Enforcement Program received 9,619 complaints against physicians and surgeons and unlicensed individuals, which represents an increase of 940 complaints from 2015- 2016, and an increase of 1,352 complaints from 2014-2015.

The Board took a total of 466 disciplinary actions.

Board Executive Director Kimberly Kirchmeyer credits the Board’s focus on outreach to educate consumers on how to use the Board’s online resources such as the physician’s and surgeon’s license checkup page and online complaint forms for the increase in enforcement activity.

“Our outreach efforts are part of an ongoing commitment that the Board has to educate and protect medical consumers of California from doctors who violate the law,” said, Kimberly Kirchmeyer Board Executive Director. “Our online tools make it easier than ever for consumers to check up on their doctor’s license and file a complaint if needed.”