Medical marijuana measure to be on 2020 ballot

Sydney Isenberg
1:40 PM, Nov 14, 2018
medical marijuana | measure | kern county board of supervisors
Getty Images

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to add a medicinal marijuana measure to the 2020 ballot.

The motion was passed with a 3-0 vote during yesterday's Board of Supervisors' meeting. David Couch and Leticia Perez were absent from the vote.

The measure would overturn the current ban on medicinal marijuana in Kern County. Voters will be able to vote on the measure in March of 2020.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News