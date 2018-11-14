Medical marijuana measure to be on 2020 ballot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a motion to add a medicinal marijuana measure to the 2020 ballot.

The motion was passed with a 3-0 vote during yesterday's Board of Supervisors' meeting. David Couch and Leticia Perez were absent from the vote.

The measure would overturn the current ban on medicinal marijuana in Kern County. Voters will be able to vote on the measure in March of 2020.