Meet our 23ABC Pet of the Week, Kino!

Kino is six-years-old and a great lap dog. He graduated Marley’s Mutt’s Pawsitive Change Program, a progressive and intensive rehabilitation program that matches their dogs with inmates inside California state prisons.
Kino has a mild temperament. He is house-trained, kennel-trained and leash-trained.
Marley’s Mutts is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates, and trains death row dogs from Kern County’s high-kill animal shelters in hopes of finding them ‘fur’ever homes.