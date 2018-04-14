Meet our 23ABC Pet of the Week, Kino!

Feven Kay
12:03 PM, Apr 14, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

 

23ABC's Pet of the Week, Kino, is a Corgi mix.

 

Kino is six-years-old and a great lap dog. He graduated Marley’s Mutt’s Pawsitive Change Program, a progressive and intensive rehabilitation program that matches their dogs with inmates inside California state prisons. 

 

Kino has a mild temperament. He is house-trained, kennel-trained and leash-trained.

 

If you would like more information about Gibson or any of the pets featured on 23ABC’s Pet of the Week, please contact Marley’s Mutts at 661-556-7178 or send them an email to adoptions@marleysmutts.com. You can also visit their website www.marleysmutts.org or their Facebook page.

 

Marley’s Mutts is a registered 501(c)3  non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates, and trains death row dogs from Kern County’s high-kill animal shelters in hopes of finding them ‘fur’ever homes.

