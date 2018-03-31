Meet the 23ABC Pet of the Week: Gibson

Feven Kay
1:19 PM, Mar 31, 2018
Meet the 23ABC Pet of the Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

23ABC's Pet of the Week, Gibson, is a Chihuahua mix.

 

Marley's Mutt's rescued him from No Kill Kern Dog Rescue following their closing.

 

While Marley's Mutt's does not know his exact age, he is believed to be a little over one-year-old.

 

If you would like more information about Gibson or any of the pets featured on 23ABC’s Pet of the Week, please contact Marley’s Mutts at 661-556-7178 or send them an email to adoptions@marleysmutts.com. You can also visit their website www.marleysmutts.org or their Facebook page.

 

Marley’s Mutts is a registered 501(c)3  non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates, and trains death row dogs from Kern County’s high-kill animal shelters in hopes of finding them ‘fur’ever homes.

