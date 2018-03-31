Meet the 23ABC Pet of the Week: Gibson

Fair
HI: 84°
LO: 58°
Meet the 23ABC Pet of the Week
23ABC's Pet of the Week, Gibson, is a Chihuahua mix.
Marley's Mutt's rescued him from No Kill Kern Dog Rescue following their closing.
While Marley's Mutt's does not know his exact age, he is believed to be a little over one-year-old.
Marley’s Mutts is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that rescues, rehabilitates, and trains death row dogs from Kern County’s high-kill animal shelters in hopes of finding them ‘fur’ever homes.
23ABC's Pet of the Week, Gibson, is a Chihuahua mix.
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of "shots fired" on Friday and found an occupied home and a detached storage unit…
One man was transported to Kern Medical on Friday night after being shot in the chest on Roberts Lane near Plymouth Avenue.
The Mission Possible 5k race took place at the CALM on Saturday. Adults registered for $35 and students registered $25.