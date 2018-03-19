Meet Your Brewer event benefiting local children scheduled for Saturday at Lengthwise

Fair
HI: 73°
LO: 50°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A beer tasting and dinner event benefiting local children is scheduled for this Saturday at Lengthwise Brewing.
The Meet Your Brewer event is the official County & Craft Beer Festival pre-party, with tickets being sold for $25 each.
This includes five beer samples, dinner and beers provided by Lengthwise Brewing, Dionysus Brewing, Temblor Brewing, Kern River Brewing, and LCB Tehachapi.
The event will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music by legend Vince Galindo.
A beer tasting and dinner event benefiting local children is scheduled for this Saturday at Lengthwise Brewing.
One of the biggest names in rock music will be coming to Bakersfield this summer.
UPDATE (March 19,10:05 a.m. ) Family told 23ABC that Alisa Aparisio has been found.
The Kern High School District Board of Trustees will discuss the criteria for boundaries and will listen to recommendations by the public.