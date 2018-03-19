Meet Your Brewer event benefiting local children scheduled for Saturday at Lengthwise

Johana Restrepo
9:44 AM, Mar 19, 2018
2nd Annual Meet Your Brewer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A beer tasting and dinner event benefiting local children is scheduled for this Saturday at Lengthwise Brewing.

The Meet Your Brewer event is the official County & Craft Beer Festival pre-party, with tickets being sold for $25 each.

This includes five beer samples, dinner and beers provided by Lengthwise Brewing, Dionysus Brewing, Temblor Brewing, Kern River Brewing, and LCB Tehachapi.

The event will go from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music by legend Vince Galindo.

 

