Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total nearly $800 million

Today could be your lucky day and 2018 could turn into the best year of your life. That is, if you hit the jackpot.
Nearly $800 million is up for grabs between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots.
As of Tuesday morning, the Mega Millions jackpot is $343 million. The drawing for that is tonight at 8.
The Powerball jackpot has reached $440 million. The drawing for Powerball is Wednesday night.
If you weren't able to make it to Pasadena on New Year's Day for the 129th annual Tournament of Roses Parade, you still have a chance to…
The California Highway Patrol is on scene of a big rig rollover off Highway 99 near Pegasus Drive on Tuesday morning.
Kern County Fire crews put out a house fire in Taft that displaced six people Monday night.