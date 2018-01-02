Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots total nearly $800 million

6:52 AM, Jan 2, 2018
Today could be your lucky day and 2018 could turn into the best year of your life. That is, if you hit the jackpot.

Nearly $800 million is up for grabs between the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots. 

As of Tuesday morning, the Mega Millions jackpot is $343 million. The drawing for that is tonight at 8.

The Powerball jackpot has reached $440 million. The drawing for Powerball is Wednesday night.

