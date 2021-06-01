Memorial Day events honor the fallen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This Memorial Day saw a resurgence in the number of events held to honor those who gave their lives for this nation.

At historic Union Cemetery, the largest gathering in recent memory saw a tribute to the fallen with music and a cannon salute. Kern County Congressman Kevin McCarthy telling the story of Robert "Bob" Livermore who he says volunteered at the age of nineteen the day after Pearl Harbor and ultimately lost his life in the Battle of Torah.

“We never forgot the sacrifice he made from Kern County. And there’s so many stories like that with so many families, so no it’s not a long weekend, it’s a weekend to remember, but also rededicate yourself. Not just this weekend, but every day. We live to, live up to what they expected of us.”

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, assemblymembers Vince Fong, and Rudy Salas, and other local officials spoke at various ceremonies around town.