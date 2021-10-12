Watch
Memorial service for Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzales set for Friday

Tony Wright
Deputy Gabriel Gonzales
Posted at 2:42 PM, Oct 12, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A memorial service to honor Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzales is set for Friday, Oct. 15th.

The public service will be at 2 p.m. at the Canyon Hills Church, located at 7001 Auburn Street.

A private burial service, for family and friends only, will follow the memorial service.

The Kern Law Enforcement Association posted on Facebook in September saying KCSO Deputy Gonzalez died of COVID.

