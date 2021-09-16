Memorial service set for Bakersfield area CHP officer who died from COVID

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) —

A memorial service will be held on Friday at Valley Baptist Church for a California Highway Patrol officer who died from COVID.

Bakersfield Area Officer Scott Merritt, a 16-year CHP veteran, died Sept. 10th from complications due to COVID. Officer Merritt is survived by his wife and two children.

A public memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave. COVID protocols are in place for the service. A live stream will also be available on the CHP's homepage.

A trust fund has been set up to assist the Merritt family. Donations can be made through the CAHP Credit Union electronically or checks can be mailed to Officer Scott Merritt Memorial Fund, PO Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827.