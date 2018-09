BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If someone tries to tell you hangry isn't a word, tell them to go check the newest edition of the Merriam Webster dictionary. Hangry and 839 other new words have been added to the dictionary.

Some of the new words include fintech, biohacking and even "goat" to represent the greatest of all time.

There are also serious words that are an indication of terms that have been increasingly used in recent years, like food bank, tent city and self-harm.

Words like TL;DR and marg were also added.

