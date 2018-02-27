Metallica to play in Fresno in December

They're one of the biggest bands in the world and they're bringing their North American tour to the Central Valley.

Metallica has announced dates for its North American tour and will be in Fresno in December.

Metallica will be playing at the Save Mart Center on Dec. 9.

As part of the "WorldWired" tour, comedian Jim Breuer will serve as the opening act.

Tickets will be on sale for the general public on Friday. Tickets can be purchased on the Save Mart Center's website.