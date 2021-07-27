Meteorologists predict looming heat wave may worsen air quality from wildfires

(KERO) — Meteorologists are predicting another heat wave this week may bring more scorching temperatures for much of the United States.

That could potentially worsen air quality as smoke and haze from western wildfires continues to spread into the East Coast.

The National Weather Service says particulate matter in all that smoke is generating harmful health effects for people thousands of miles away.

Martha Webster, from Maine Department of Environmental Protection, says "partial pollution has been found to impact people's heart and people's lungs. They're very small particles and they can not only reach people's lungs but they can cross into the bloodstream."

So what's causing smoke to travel that far and what can you do to protect yourself?

Pulmonologists recommend you check daily air pollution forecasts in your area, and avoid exercising outdoors.