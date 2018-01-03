Mike Tyson part of group developing a cannabis project in Cal City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - The California City Manager has confirmed that former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is now part of a group that is developing a project for cannabis in California City.

Tyson has purchased 40 acres of land in California City where he will have 20 acres of master growers to have maximum control of the environment. He will also have his own school to teach farmers how to grow and develop their strains.

The area will also have its own amphitheater complete with luxury camping ground and cabins.

