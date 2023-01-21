Watch Now
Million dollar lottery ticket purchased at Bakersfield Albertson's is claimed

The grand prize ticket, worth $973,668, was originally purchased in July of 2022. A winner has finally come forward to claim the money.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 19:43:52-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Lottery announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that the winner of nearly a million dollars on a Mega Millions ticket bought last year has come forward to claim their prize.

According to a press release by the California State Lottery, the winner of the Mega Millions drawing on July 15, 2022 is Susan Cortez. The winning ticket, ultimately worth $973,668, was purchased at the Albertson's on Mount Vernon and Columbus in Bakersfield.

The Mega Millions is drawn regularly every Tuesday and Friday at 8:00 pm. The current jackpot is $20 million.

