BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Bakersfield has announced that the Ming Avenue off-ramp for southbound 99 will be closed through November for reconstruction.

During the closure, southbound motorists will be detoured to either exit at White Lane and use Wible Road or exit at Stockdale Highway and use Wible Road.

Construction schedules may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers should proceed with caution and be aware of construction personnel and equipment.