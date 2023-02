Bakersfield police have asked for the community's help finding a missing at-risk person.

Angelo Alora, 27, was last seen Thursday in the 5300 block of Lennox Ave., the department said in a release.

Alora is considered at-risk due to a developmental disability, police said.

He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Alora's whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.