Missing Bakersfield restaurant owner returns home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, a missing Bakersfield restaurant owner has returned home.

Christian Gonzalez, who owns The Spot restaurant, was last seen at about 4 a.m. April 26th and was reported missing on April 27th.

At one point he was reported to be in Las Vegas. According to the KCSO, Gonzalez was in the Las Vegas area on the day following his reported disappearance. Deputies found that he sold his 2013 Toyota Tundra on April 29th to a resident of Las Vegas. That person has been identified and interviewed by authorities.

KCSO reported that Gonzalez returned home in good condition and that "nothing criminal occurred with his disappearance." He is no longer considered missing and they have closed their investigation.