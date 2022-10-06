Watch Now
MISSING: Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell, 15

Posted at 8:17 PM, Oct 05, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk missing teen.

Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell was last seen near the intersection of Glenbrook Avenue and Maywood Drive on October 4th, 2022. He has no prior history of running away.

Thomas-Russell is a 15-year-old white male, stands 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has curly, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray sweatpants, and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with any information about Thomas-Russell’s whereabouts is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

