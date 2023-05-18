Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MISSING: Donna Wilson, 61

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.
donna wilson
23ABC
donna wilson
Posted at 3:35 PM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 18:35:14-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Donna Wilson was last seen by family on April 22, 2023. She is considered at-risk due to health issues.

Wilson is described as a white female, 61 years old, standing 5'0" and weighing approximately 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a sparkly blue dress.

Anyone with any information about Donna Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040 and use case reference number 2023-00044345.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads: Submit Your Picture