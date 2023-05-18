MISSING: Donna Wilson, 61

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk adult.

Donna Wilson was last seen by family on April 22, 2023. She is considered at-risk due to health issues.

Wilson is described as a white female, 61 years old, standing 5'0" and weighing approximately 180 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a sparkly blue dress.

Anyone with any information about Donna Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040 and use case reference number 2023-00044345.