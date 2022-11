TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — A family in Taft is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing loved one.

45 year old Herbert Gates was last seen Wednesday evening at Mercy Hospital Southwest. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and may now have a beard, lost weight, and have an injury to his left wrist.

Gates’ family says he’s schizophrenic and has been without his medication since he went missing.

Anyone with any information on Gates’ whereabouts is asked to contact his family at 805-6519.