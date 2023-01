PINE MOUNTAIN CLUB, Calif — Kern County Fire Department helped KCSO Search and Rescue in reaching a lost and possibly injured hiker, Saturday morning. KCFD's Helicopter 407 was launched to search for the hiker who was located accompanied with their dog.

The hiker was weak, but uninjured. Helicopter 407 hoisted the hiker and dog to Kern County Fire Station 58 where firefighters completed a full medical assessment on the hiker.