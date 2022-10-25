BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Gabrielle Villareal, 28, was last seen in the 700 block of 8th Street on October 24th, 2022. Villareal is considered at-risk as she has no prior history of running away.

Villareal is described as a Hispanic female standing 5’3” tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, and sandals.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gabrielle Villareal, you are asked to call BPD at 327-7111