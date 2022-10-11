MISSING: Tyler Scharnick, 32

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating Tyler Scharnick, an at-risk missing adult.

Scharnick was last seen on October 10th in the 6100 block of Camp Street in Bakersfield. He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Scharnick is a 32-year-old white male who stands 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information about Tyler Scharnick’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.