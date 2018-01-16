MLK Jr. Memorial Association holding a community march starting at 6 p.m.

4:28 PM, Jan 15, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The MLK Jr. Memorial Association is holding a community march starting at 6 p.m.

The march will go from the center to St. John Baptist Church located at 1401 E. Brundage Lane.

The organization is encouraging people to show up at around 5:30 p.m.

 

