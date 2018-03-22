Mojave Junior Senior High School closed due to 'utility issue'

4:37 AM, Mar 22, 2018
The Mojave Junior Senior High School is closed Thursday. 

According to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools website, the school, in the Mojave Unified School District, is closed due to a "utility issue". It's not known what the issue is.

All other schools in the Mojave Unified School District are scheduled to be open. 

Local News