Monday car fire near Dewars makes Bakersfield's sweet-teeth nervous

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Just after 1:00 pm, black smoke could be seen billowing from between the Dewars Ice Cream and Candy Store and Pacific Tire & Wheel, both located at the intersection of California Avenue and Eye Street in Central Bakersfield. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, a car caught fire between the buildings.

The fire started with the car and spread to a pile of boxes and tires at Pacific Tire. On the other side, the fire was stopped by Dewars' brick wall. In a press release Monday afternoon, BFD reported that fire fighers were able to quickly quell the blaze and prevent any structural damage to either building, although the car and tires were severely burnt.

According to BFD's press release, the Bakersfield Police Department assisted with traffic control until the scene could be cleared by BFD. The fire is currently under investigation by Bakersfield Fire Arson Units.

The Bakersfield Fire Department notes in their release, "Bakersfield, your George's Specials and Dewars Chews are safe!!!"