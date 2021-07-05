Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Monday marks two year anniversary of Ridgecrest earthquake

items.[0].image.alt
Mario Tama/Getty Images
RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA - JULY 04: A crack stretches across the road after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019 near Ridgecrest, California. The earthquake was the largest to strike Southern California in 20 years with the epicenter located in a remote area of the Mojave Desert. The temblor was felt by residents across much of Southern California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern California
Posted at 8:32 AM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 11:32:25-04

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — Monday marks the 2nd anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Kern County history.

Two years ago on July 4th Ridgecrest was hit by a 6.4 tremor. And the next day, July 5th an even bigger 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the city two years ago today. Seismologists said the larger quake was ten times stronger than the 6.4 foreshock the day before.

Both quakes felt by 30-million people across Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico.

And thousands of aftershocks causing millions of dollars in damage in the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County