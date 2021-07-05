Monday marks two year anniversary of Ridgecrest earthquake

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KERO) — Monday marks the 2nd anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Kern County history.

Two years ago on July 4th Ridgecrest was hit by a 6.4 tremor. And the next day, July 5th an even bigger 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the city two years ago today. Seismologists said the larger quake was ten times stronger than the 6.4 foreshock the day before.

Both quakes felt by 30-million people across Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico.

And thousands of aftershocks causing millions of dollars in damage in the area.