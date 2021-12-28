More rainfall is expected, but water restrictions remain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It didn't solve the problem but it's a good start. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are expecting more rainfall this winter than originally predicted.

According to Jerald Meadows with the NWS, it's common for Bakersfield to get some rainfall during the winter with heavy amounts every once in a while. The recent storm brought about a tenth of an inch to the valley floor and snow in our mountains.

The extra rainfall could be helpful in dragging the county out of its most recent drought.

“Speaking from a drought perspective, we’ve been in a very rigid drought for a while, so getting this beneficial rain and this mountain snow," said Meadows. "One big aspect is as of today, the snowpack for the southern Sierras is at 161 percent for the date, so that’s really going to help to make a little bit better drought conditions.”

Officials also want to remind the public that as we see more rain over the next few days to slow down when driving and be prepared for road closures.

But with measurable rain falling in town, the city of Bakersfield wants to remind its residents of the recently passed water restrictions. Outdoor water usage is not allowed for 48 hours after it rains. So turn off those timers until the weekend.

The water restrictions took effect earlier this month.