More than 1,700 SoCal Edison customers without power in Tehachapi

Crews on the way to make repairs and restore power
More than 1,700 without power in Tehachapi area according to SoCal Edison website.
Tehachapi Power Outage on July 14, 2021
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 21:53:34-04

TEHACHAPI, Calif. — More than 1,700 SoCal Edison customers in the Tehachapi area are currently without power.

Three power outages began around 6 p.m. tonight in different areas of the town affecting 1,767 customers.

The cause of the outages has not been determined.

The SoCal Edison website reporting that crews are on the way to begin repairs and restore power.

There is no current estimated time on when power will be restored.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as soon as we get them.

