More than $100,000 in belongings stolen from home including French Bulldog

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Tulare County Sheriff, a suspect stole over $100,000 in belongings including the family dog from a Dinuba home on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

The deputies said that the suspect broke in through the front door of the home and removed jewelry, cash, electronics and a 10 month old French Bulldog.

The victim estimated the total loss to be approximately $110,840.

The case is under investigation, anyone with information should contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218 or (800) 808-0488.