More than 200 young artists display work at Arts Council of Kern gallery in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than 200 young artists are displaying their work at the Arts Council of Kern Gallery in Bakersfield.

The students, in first through seventh grade in the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, spent the summer learning about painting, drawing, and design.

Organizers say the program focused on letting kids play and experiment instead of just copying examples.

200+ young artists display work at Arts Council of Kern in Bakersfield

Mary Anne Em Radmacher, creative director of the Arts Council of Kern, said:

"It is a demonstration of what I've always known about children, that when they are allowed to play as children should be allowed to play, they have the opportunity to discover what they're passionate about, what they like, what they want to make more of, so the play comes first and then comes practice. This is a visual representation of what happens when a child gets to pursue an idea."

The gallery originally planned to show the art for just one day, but organizers decided to keep the exhibit open for two full weeks so more people can see it.

The exhibit is on display at the gallery on Eighteenth Street.