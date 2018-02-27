More than 1,500 customers without power in East Bakersfield

A power outage left more than 2,500 customers without electricity in east Bakersfield.

According to the PG & E website, the outage started around 7:43 p.m. and officials expect to restore the power by 10:45 p.m.

By 8:15 p.m. power had been restored to nearly 1,000 customers, however 1,569 were still without power.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.