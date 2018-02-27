More than 1,500 customers without power in East Bakersfield

Light Rain
A power outage left more than 2,500 customers without electricity in east Bakersfield.
According to the PG & E website, the outage started around 7:43 p.m. and officials expect to restore the power by 10:45 p.m.
By 8:15 p.m. power had been restored to nearly 1,000 customers, however 1,569 were still without power.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
