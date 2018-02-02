More than 250 customers affected by power outage in Bakersfield

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (February 1, 2018 7:30 p.m.): The power outage is now only affecting 270 customers.
More than 600 customers are being affected by a power outage in Downtown Bakersfield.
According to the PG&E website, the power outage began just after 7 p.m. Thursday night, and power is expected to be restored by 10:15 p.m.
PG&E is still assessing the cause of the outage, but has crews working to repair it.
