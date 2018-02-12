More than 600 customers without power in central Bakersfield

Johana Restrepo
12:40 PM, Feb 12, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - More than 600 customers in central Bakersfield are without power according to PG&E.

The cause is under investigation. 

