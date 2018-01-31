More than 90 citations given by BPD in a week as part of pedestrian safety enforcement operations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - As a result of pedestrian safety operations performed by the Bakersfield Police Department, 92 citations were given to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists in the span of a week.

From Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 16 citations were given to drivers, 68 to pedestrians and 8 to bicyclists.

The Bakersfield Police Department is starting to step up pedestrian safety practices and will focus on collision causing factors involving drivers and pedestrians in trouble spots. Officers will start to crack down on drivers and pedestrians who violate traffic laws meant to protect them.

They'll be looking out for drivers who are speeding, driving distracted, making illegal turns, failing to stop for signs or signals, failing to yield to pedestrians in cross walks and many other violations.

Officers will also be on the lookout for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way.

Bakersfield Police says pedestrian fatalities are on the rise in California because people aren't obeying the rules of the road. They've investigated 49 fatal and injury crashes involving pedestrians in the last three years.

867 pedestrian deaths accounted for 24 percent of all roadway fatalities in 2016 in California. The national average is 15 percent.

The following tips were released by BPD for both drivers and pedestrians:

Drivers can:

Look out for pedestrians, especially in hard-to-see conditions such as at night or in bad weather.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or entering a crosswalk where pedestrians are likely to be.

Stop at the crosswalk stop line to give drivers in other lanes an opportunity to see and yield to the pedestrians too.

Be cautious when backing up

Pedestrians, especially young children, can: