More than a dozen unlicensed contractors cited after undercover operation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 15 individuals were cited on charges of illegal contracting in an undercover sting operation at a single-family home near Fruitvale Norris Park.

10 did not have the state-required insurance for their workers and face additional charges.

Fourteen of the alleged unlicensed contractors also received citations for illegal advertising.

Unlicensed contractors arrived at a home last week ready to work without knowing that the "homeowner" was really an undercover Contractors State License Board investigator.

The operation happened in the span of two days: on Wednesday and Thursday.

Suspected unlicensed contractors were invited to place bids on interior and exterior projects at this home. Most of those referrals came from online ads. The fifteen alleged unlicensed contractors placed bids that ranged from $750 to $5,700 and resulted in citations.

All home improvement projects totaling $500 or more in the state of California require licensed contractors. These unlicensed contractors could be facing up to six months in jail or a $5,000 fine if convicted.

Two of the bidders were also cited for requiring an excessive down payment. Home improvement projects can't ask for more than 10 percent down or $1,000 down, whichever is less.

The 15 people cited were: