Mossman's Coffee Shop in Bakersfield damaged by overnight fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One of the oldest coffee shops in Bakersfield is now dealing with the aftermath of a fire that broke out Sunday night.

While the fire caused some damage to Mossman's Coffee Shop the owner, Rick Mossman, is grateful the damage is not extensive and plans to use this time to do some remodeling.

“We’re taking a little bit of an opportunity to kind of remodel some stuff and change some stuff. The water damage was on top of the carpet for a prolonged period of time so we are taking that chance to get the carpet up, put some new carpet down, that sort of thing.”

Around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night the Bakersfield Fire Department received a call for a fire at Mossman's Westchester Coffee Shop on 30th Street. Crews found heavy smoke and fire on the roof and once they entered they found a small fire around the griddle in the kitchen.

Volunteers and workers are now working to clean up the damage from the fire and restore the restaurant. Rick says not only is the community coming together to help the coffee shop during this time but also city and county officials.

“The health department is working with us. The building department is working with us. They are very helpful too and we appreciate that because we are really shooting to sell our millionth order of fish and chips by the end of August this year so that’s what we’re trying to get to.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the fire department is investigating the fire as a nonsuspicious fire.

The owners hope to reopen the restaurant by the end of the week.