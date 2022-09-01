Mossman's Westchester Coffee Shop celebrates 1 million orders of fish & chips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mossman’s Coffee Shops and Catering Company has sold their one-millionth order of fish and chips. In celebration of the milestone, the restaurant held a giveaway for the person that purchased the millionth order of fish and chips.

Owner Rick Mossman noticed that he was getting closer to the millionth order and decided to make an event out of the accomplishment.

"We started thinking about how many fish and chips we were selling and all of a sudden we realized it was getting close to a million and we thought let's just count it down to a million and see what happens."

The runners-up received some consolation prizes and the grand prize winner of the giveaway received a $1,000 voucher for a cruise.

Mossman was excited about this event because it was a legacy that his grandfather started decades ago.

"It means accomplishing. Usually, if I’m accomplishing something that my grandfather didn’t accomplish it’s a big deal to me. I wanted to add on to what he has done and he started the business sixty-three years ago."

Mossman is thankful for the strong community support that has helped him reach this achievement, especially during COVID. He stated that it was the people of Bakersfield that got the restaurant going again after the pandemic.